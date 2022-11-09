Quarantones hosting Remembrance Day concerts in Comox

This Remembrance Day the Quarantones male chorus is presenting a concert offering a new and different perspective on this important day that is sure to connect to the hearts and the heads of all those attending.

The concert will feature both traditional and contemporary songs that run the gamut from the tragedies of war to songs of peace. Featured numbers include a “World War’s Medley” containing rousing melodies sung by the troops in the First World War, whereas the Australian favourite The Band Played Waltzing Matilda and the American Brother Can You Spare a Dime portray the aftermath of war.

In a set dedicated to the Ukrainian people and the suffering they are enduring today, the choir will sing Prayer of the Children and in Ukrainian Prayer for the Ukraine. Let there be Peace on Earth and Song for Peace look forward to a future where there will hopefully be no more war.

Two concerts, each with featured guests, will be held at the Comox United Church.

The Nov. 10 performance at 7:30 p.m. will feature selections from the Comox Valley Children’s and Youth Choirs.

The Nov. 11 concert at 2:30 p.m. will feature selections from the Canadian Military Wives Choir. In addition, another guest performer will be Maxime Jordan on the cornet.

The choir is directed by Denise Marquette and accompanied by Kelly Thomas.

Tickets ($25) for adults and youth are available at Blue Heron Books in Comox and Laughing Oyster Books in Courtenay.

Children 12 and under are free, but must have a ticket to reserve a space.

Comox ValleyConcerts