The Quarantones will host a pair of remembrance day concerts Nov. 10 and 11. Photo supplied

Quarantones hosting Remembrance Day concerts in Comox

This Remembrance Day the Quarantones male chorus is presenting a concert offering a new and different perspective on this important day that is sure to connect to the hearts and the heads of all those attending.

The concert will feature both traditional and contemporary songs that run the gamut from the tragedies of war to songs of peace. Featured numbers include a “World War’s Medley” containing rousing melodies sung by the troops in the First World War, whereas the Australian favourite The Band Played Waltzing Matilda and the American Brother Can You Spare a Dime portray the aftermath of war.

In a set dedicated to the Ukrainian people and the suffering they are enduring today, the choir will sing Prayer of the Children and in Ukrainian Prayer for the Ukraine. Let there be Peace on Earth and Song for Peace look forward to a future where there will hopefully be no more war.

Two concerts, each with featured guests, will be held at the Comox United Church.

The Nov. 10 performance at 7:30 p.m. will feature selections from the Comox Valley Children’s and Youth Choirs.

The Nov. 11 concert at 2:30 p.m. will feature selections from the Canadian Military Wives Choir. In addition, another guest performer will be Maxime Jordan on the cornet.

The choir is directed by Denise Marquette and accompanied by Kelly Thomas.

Tickets ($25) for adults and youth are available at Blue Heron Books in Comox and Laughing Oyster Books in Courtenay.

Children 12 and under are free, but must have a ticket to reserve a space.

Comox ValleyConcerts

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Musicians reconsider value of touring as competition soars, prices surge

Just Posted

In 2021, Laura Johnson , a Métis faculty member (left, seen with Diana Segura-Sojo), established a new partnership with Tecnológico de Costa Rica for a student virtual exchange. Photo supplied
North Island College launches innovative global learning plan

The Journeymen - A Tribute to Eric Clapton and Carlos Santana will play at the Sid Williams Theatre on Nov. 13.
Clapton and Santana tribute in Courtenay doubles as a fundraiser for veterans

The Mistletoe Craft Faire takes place Nov. 11-13 at the Florence Filberg Centre. The first craft fair of the season always draws hundreds of early Christmas shoppers. File photo
Mistletoe Craft Faire coming to the Florence Filberg in Courtenay

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells addresses the gallery at the inaugural meeting of the newly elected city council, Monday at the CVRD Civic Room. Scott Stanfield photo
Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells delivers inaugural address