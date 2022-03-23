Just in Time Choirs present Resilience! at the Sid Williams Theatre Society April 30. Record file photo

Resilience! concert in Courtenay celebrates ability to bounce back

Event takes place at the Sid Williams on Saturday, April 30

Join the Just in Time Choirs on Saturday, April 30 at the Sid as they present their spring concert – Resilience!

The selection of songs celebrates the human ability to withstand adversity and bounce back through some testing times. They are thrilled to be able to sing for you, together again, in person.

Just in Time is comprised of three ensembles: Unplugged, the Jems, and Vocal Minority. These renowned contemporary choirs perform under the direction of choral conductor Wendy Nixon Stothert. They will be joined by talented musical collaborators Sean Mooney on piano, Britt Bowman on bass, and Beau Stocker on drums.

Every song has been chosen to represent humanity’s resilience, the ability to recover from or adjust to misfortune or change. The set list includes songstress Coco Love Alcorn’s beautiful “Rebirth”, Gloria Gaynor’s anthemic “I Will Survive”, the immortal Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life”, “Ordinary Day” by Canadian band Great Big Sea and many more uplifting songs.

The singers are engaging, expressive, full of energy and the enjoyment they project in their presentations is obvious and infectious. All three choirs will come together for a memorable finale, featuring the truly inspirational pieces, “Lean on Me”, “We Rise Again” by the Rankin Family and “Hope Lingers On”.

Join the celebration at the Sid Williams Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. Tickets are $24.50 for adults, $14.50 for children 12 and under and this includes venue fees. A Live Stream option is also available for $24.50 per household.

Tickets available online from noon March 25 at sidwilliamstheatre.com/tickets/ or by phone at 250 338 2430. For more information, please visit www.justintimechoirs.ca.

