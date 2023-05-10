Ripcordz and La Chinga headline heavy music weekend in Cumberland

By Keith Parry

Special to the Record

CVGBs, a local collective known for putting on original punk, metal, electronic, and indie rock events in the Comox Valley, is gearing up for an action-packed weekend of all ages shows at the Masonic Hall in Cumberland on May 13 and 14.

Saturday May 13, promises to be a head-banging good time with a trio of heavy, hard-hitting bands taking the stage. La Chinga is a hard rock power trio with psychedelic powers sitting on the world’s edge in Vancouver. Drawing from Black Sabbath, Led Zep, and the MC5, channeled through their own erogenous funkadelic rhythms and a devotion to life’s more sublime pleasures (not to mention their own superbad habits); La Chinga has established a beachhead with Detroit’s Small Stone records and a penetrating buzz across campus radio. The band’s three albums and ridiculously fun live shows have prompted ecstatic reviews from around the globe from the kind of people who wonder why they don’t make ‘em like this anymore.

La Chinga will be joined by Sonder, a very danceable post-punk group from Cumberland, and Moon Bather, a Victoria-based doom rock outfit. Doors are at 8 p.m. and tickets are $15 in advance online at https://bit.ly/3HElH4i, or $20 at the door.

Just a few hours later, on Sunday May 14, CVGBs is set to up the ante with a high-energy punk rock show featuring Montreal’s legendary Ripcordz. Ripcordz are a capital P Punk rock band, led by Paul Gott since their formation in 1980 (yes, 1980!) are now a power trio and are 16 full-length albums and over 3,000 live shows into their relentless DIY career. Any veteran locals who are familiar with the Ripcordz may remember their 2004 show in Campbell River, which was so wild, fun, and positive that it inspired the band to write the song The Campbell River Crunch, which is included on their 2005 album Your Mother Wears Army Boots. This will be a chance for Cumberland to show the Ripcordz that the North Island punk rock scene is still alive and well.

This will be a truly “all ages,” old-school meets new-school, punk rock event. Ripcordz have been making punk rock since Paul Gott was 18 years old. Coincidentally, one of the opening acts, Nanaimo’s Danger Box, is fronted by Fin Edwards who is also 18 years old! He started Danger Box when he was 14. This means that everyone, regardless of age, can come out and enjoy some great punk rock music in a welcoming environment. The lineup also includes Gnar Gnars (Victoria) and Bad State (Cumberland). This early show kicks off at 7 pm. Tickets for the Ripcordz are $18 in advance at https://bit.ly/3VB3oTC or $20 at the door.

Both shows promise to be unforgettable experiences for music lovers and fans of the local punk and metal scene. Don’t miss out on this epic weekend of live original music in the Comox Valley.

The Cumberland Masonic Hall is located at 2687 Dunsmuir Ave.

Comox ValleyCumberlandLive music