Russell Peters begins first Canadian tour in four years in Victoria

After four years away, Canadian comedian Russell Peters returns home and has chosen Victoria as the first stop for his latest tour.

Peters’ Act Your Age stand-up set will make its Canadian debut at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on June 22. The show previously sold out in Chicago, New York, DC, Cairo, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and will make 17 stops across Canada this summer before culminating in his hometown Toronto.

Peters, who now splits his time between residences in Las Vegas and Los Angeles with his nine-year-old and newborn, was the first comedian to ever sell out the Air Canada Centre in Toronto in 2007. Since beginning his craft in his hometown at the age of 19, Peters gained world recognition for his Comedy Now! special; received a Gemini, Peabody, Emmy and Canadian Screen Award; was recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time and was the first comedian to receive a Netflix comedy special.

Tickets for Peters’ Victoria show and other dates across the country go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit russellpeters.com.

