Sarah Hagen returns to Comox for a piano recital

Pianist Sarah Hagen returns to Comox United Church on Tuesday morning, June 28 at 10:30 a.m. with a program of music for a summer morning.

The 75-minute recital will highlight some of her favourite works by Chopin, Liszt, Debussy, and others. This concert launches a busy summer season for Hagen, which includes an appearance at the Mariposa Folk Festival, a Swedish tour with cellist Marit Sjödin, and finishes with a solo performance at Tønder Festival in Denmark.

Her recent recording of Bach’s Goldberg Variations, described by Whole Note Magazine as “something to absolutely die for,” recently won two 2022 Music PEI awards.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at sarahhagen.tickit.ca or reserved by calling 416-454-2363 or emailing info@sarahhagen.com.

