Pianist Sarah Hagen brings an autumnal program to Comox United Church on Tuesday morning, Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

The 75-minute recital will feature an assortment of Album Leaves by Tchaikovsky, Chaminade, Dvorák , and others.

Hagen returns to the Valley after a summer of touring in Sweden and Denmark. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at sarahhagen.tickit.ca or reserved by emailing info@sarahhagen.com or calling (416) 454-2363. For more information, visit sarahhagen.com/

