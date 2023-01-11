Sarah Hagen returns to Comox for piano recital

For those longing to travel abroad this winter, pianist Sarah Hagen brings “A European Vacation” through music to Comox United Church on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31 at 10:30 a.m.
The 75-minute program will include a hike through Finland’s forests with Sibelius, a coffee in a Parisian café with Poulenc, and a romantic evening in Italy with Respighi.
From the Comox Valley, Hagen tours across Canada and internationally both as a soloist and chamber musician and has released four albums. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at sarahhagen.tickit.ca or reserved by emailing info@sarahhagen.com or calling 416-454-2363. For more information, visit sarahhagen.com