Self-discovery the theme of latest Courtenay Little Theatre production

Shouts of “Whoop! Whoop! Whoop!” can be heard these days coming from Courtenay Little Theatre’s rehearsal space. Laughter, yoga balls, hula-hooping, mirror games, romance, tears and inner self-discovery are all part of rehearsals for the play Circle Mirror Transformation, directed by Catherine Hannon. In the play, five small-town residents meet weekly in a community drama class and experiment with a variety of improv theatre games and harmless exercises that gradually transform their lives in unexpected ways. As they bond with one another, their true selves are revealed in moments that are funny and sometimes heartbreaking.

The class, taught with earnest supportiveness by Marty (Yvette Menard), includes Marty’s genial professor husband, James (Michael Bach); Theresa, a talented ex-actor (Kim June Johnson); Schultz, a recently divorced carpenter (Richard Ostle); and Lauren, a bright, moody teenager (Celie Lacasse).

The characters come together initially out of a need for community and self-expression,“ said director Catherine Hannon. “Over the course of six weeks, as they get to know each other through the acting exercises, they uncover sometimes uncomfortable truths about themselves. The audience follows their journeys, week by week, finding humour and drama in the absurdity and intensity of the theatre games, and also in the conflicts, discoveries and transformations that arise out of them.”

Annie Baker is a playwright with her own unique naturalistic style of writing and dialogue.

Her plays have been produced at more than 100 theatres in the U.S. and in more than a dozen countries. Her awards include the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a New York Drama Critics Circle Award.

Circle Mirror Transformation runs March 31 through April 8 at the Sid Williams Theatre. Tickets at www.sidwilliamstheate.com/events

