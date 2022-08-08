Simms Park Concert Series concludes with a food bank fundraiser Aug. 14

My Son the Hurricane and DRFTR to perform in doubleheader

My Son The Hurricane will take to the stage at Simms Park Aug. 14 for the final show of the 2022 Simms Park Summer Concert Series. The event will double as a fundraiser for the Comox Valley Food Bank. Photo supplied

The 2022 Simms Park Summer Concert Series wraps up Aug. 14 with a great band and an even greater fundraiser.

Niagara band My Son The Hurricane will be the feature act, with another Niagara band, DRFTR, opening the show.

My Son the Hurricane is a 12 piece brass/dance crew brings huge energy, theatrics and audience engagement. Their exhilarating and fresh sound and choreography is sure to create a great vibe in the park!

They are a world-touring multi-horn, multi-drummer, multi-singer brass funk dance party. They have also played at the largest festivals in North America and Europe and have been dubbed “the brass beast thrift shop dance circus.” In 2019 they released a full-length album titled Ride the Bullet, which was followed by a North American tour that saw over 40 sold-out shows.

Opening for the band is DRFTR, a folky-style acoustic performer with hints of soul, R&B, and pop.

As is tradition with the Simms Summer Concert Series, being the last show of the summer, this concert also features a community food bank drive. Please bring a non-perishable food item or cash donation (debit and credit card accepted) for the Comox Valley Food Bank.

Simms Millennium Park is located by the 5th Street Bridge and across from Lewis Park. Please bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

For concert information please call the Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or get updated information at www.courtenay.ca/simms

The Simms Summer Concert Series season is presented by the City of Courtenay and is sponsored by the Comox Valley Record and the Jet 98.9 FM.

