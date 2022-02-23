Slocan Ramblers to play in Merville

The Slocan Ramblers will be rocking the Big Yellow Merville Hall with a bluegrass concert extraordinaire on Thursday, March 3.

The Slocans, (2020 IBMA Momentum Band of the Year Award winner and 2019 Juno Award nominee) are Canada’s bluegrass band to watch. These creative and dynamic musicians have become a leading light in today’s acoustic music scene. With a reputation for energetic live shows, you’ll soon be saying “hello” to your new favourite band.

On their album, Queen City Jubilee, the Slocans showcase their unique blend of bluegrass, old-time and folk tunes with deep song-writing, lightning fast instrumentals and sawdust-thick vocals. With their trademark raucous energy, this new album presents the Slocan Ramblers at the top of their game – writing and playing tunes to keep you up all night.

Folks are excited that this hot band has come to the Comox Valley which is, itself, a bubbling cauldron of amazing musical talent.

“The Slocan Ramblers put on one of the most vibrant shows of acoustic music I’ve seen in some time,” said Tom Power, the host of CBC’s celebrated music show, q. “It’s rare for Canadians (especially young Canadians) to play this music with such authority, passion and yet ability for experimentation. Chops galore, and a handsome bunch of fellas.”

Their music is, indeed, “smokin’ bluegrass!”

Doors open at 7 p.m. for a 7:30 show. Tickets are $25 adult, $10 youth, at Long & McQuade, Courtenay; Blue Heron, Comox; and Music Plant, Campbell River. Tickets at the door, too. FMI 250-339-4249.

For more background, check them out at slocanramblers.com.

Comox ValleyConcerts