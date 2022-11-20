Small-scale artisan fair returns to Dove Creek Hall

Sue Pyper and Mary Murphy promise to leave all reindeer at home, but they will have a quality herd of other fine arts and craft products, including Murphy’s Oola Body Care line, and Pyper’s gift cards and art creations, at the Dove Creek Holiday Faire. Photo provided

The ‘Little Craft Faire that Could’ is returning to Dove Creek Hall.

When Mary Murphy organized a small-scale craft fair at Dove Creek Hall in 2021, she did it with the idea that a smaller, more intimate craft fair would be of interest to people, particularly during the height of the pandemic.

Turns out, the idea was so popular, she’s doing it again.

“The feedback we got, what the consumers really liked was that it wasn’t a crazy, big room with loads of people,” said Murphy, of the inaugural event. “We all loved it. As vendors we loved it, and customers were over the moon with it.

“It’s a quiet, less crowded environment, but cheerful and loaded with lots of diversity.”

This year there will be seven artisans, with a wide array of goods available to purchase.

Murphy will have some of her Oola Body Care products, as well as copies of her five books (including three children’s books) and her music CDs.

Sue Pyper will be on hand with her art cards and prints.

Megan Rose is coming over from Denman Island to sell her candles.

Vicki Lundine will be there selling her handmade baskets.

Jill Carr-Hilton creates wooden chopping boards and ornaments.

Lori Ball will have a booth for her jams and jellies. And Blooming Barn co-owner Fiona Van Housen will be selling ornaments and ‘doornaments.’

There will also be a food bank drive at the event.

“It will be a one-day food bank drop-off for food or donations to the Comox Valley Food Bank,” said Murphy. “It’s going to be a very difficult year for a lot of people, foodwise.”

The event takes place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Dove Creek Hall, 3400 Burns Road.

