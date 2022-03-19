Former local singer Susie McGregor (here in a video with Dan Hill) is organizing Dare to Shine. There’s still time to sign up. Screenshot, YouTube

Former local singer Susie McGregor (here in a video with Dan Hill) is organizing Dare to Shine. There’s still time to sign up. Screenshot, YouTube

Still time to ‘Dare to Shine’ for young singers

Event is organizerd by former local artist Susie McGregor

There is still time to sign up for a singing contest with local connections.

Presented by Sincerely Susie and the Evergreen Cultural Centre, the Dare to Shine Singing Contest is produced by Susie McGregor and Elizabeth McGregor-Lorimer (a Miss Teen Comox Valley), who used to make the Comox Valley home.

“I’m at the final push for contestants to sign up for Dare To Shine,” McGregor says. “I have two contestants from the Comox Valley but was hoping to see more.”

McGregor has two hometowns. Born and raised in Port Coquitlam, after many years on the road with “No fixed address,” she landed in the Comox Valley. After having and raising her two children in Comox, she and her children (now young adults) have relocated to Coquitlam.

Long & McQuade has come on board and is giving a $20 rental certificate for everyone who enters, and five $50 certificates as prizes. In addition to three different Nimbus School of Recording & Media scholarships for their artist development program, there are professional recordings for five winners, and three will get their own paid show at the Evergreen Theatre, Sept. 24, and one will get an opening spot for McGregor’s show at the Evergreen next Feb 11.

As well, some will win performance videos, a web hosting package from Pod Creative and private management and mentor sessions as prizes. There are free optional workshops for all contestants who make it to the semis and finals.

The Comox Valley’s own Amelia Mann is a part of the Dare To Shine Team. Mann was in Valley Idol, also VIMBC (The Vancouver Island Music Business Conference ) and The Great Canadian Song Race (all hosted in the Comox Valley 2007-2014) and continued her music career by attending Nimbus.

“Amelia has had the opportunity to work with many amazing mentors, producers, and artists, and is excited to be a part of the team encouraging the next talent waiting to be found,” McGregor says.

Registration closes March 25 at www.susiemcgregor.com

Previous story
North Island artists wanted for contributions to new docuseries

Just Posted

Cole Barker, heavy duty apprentice at North Island Tractor, receiving his $1,000 award from Murray Shold, Youth Work in Trades coordinator. Photo SD71/Steve Claassen
Comox Valley youth apprentices earn experience, awards

Comox was one of the picket locations on March 18 for library workers. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Library job action hits Comox branch

One of the community grant requests is for a museum Family Days program. Record file photo
Cumberland council is split over community grants

Mike Yip photo SNACK TIME: Marine wildlife of all kinds enjoyed a smorgasbord as the herring run arrives off Parksville’s shore last weekend. Here, photographer Mike Yip captures a sea lion getting in on the buffet.
Pacific herring spawn spectacle surfaces along West Coast