Still time to ‘Dare to Shine’ for young singers

Former local singer Susie McGregor (here in a video with Dan Hill) is organizing Dare to Shine. There’s still time to sign up. Screenshot, YouTube

There is still time to sign up for a singing contest with local connections.

Presented by Sincerely Susie and the Evergreen Cultural Centre, the Dare to Shine Singing Contest is produced by Susie McGregor and Elizabeth McGregor-Lorimer (a Miss Teen Comox Valley), who used to make the Comox Valley home.

“I’m at the final push for contestants to sign up for Dare To Shine,” McGregor says. “I have two contestants from the Comox Valley but was hoping to see more.”

McGregor has two hometowns. Born and raised in Port Coquitlam, after many years on the road with “No fixed address,” she landed in the Comox Valley. After having and raising her two children in Comox, she and her children (now young adults) have relocated to Coquitlam.

Long & McQuade has come on board and is giving a $20 rental certificate for everyone who enters, and five $50 certificates as prizes. In addition to three different Nimbus School of Recording & Media scholarships for their artist development program, there are professional recordings for five winners, and three will get their own paid show at the Evergreen Theatre, Sept. 24, and one will get an opening spot for McGregor’s show at the Evergreen next Feb 11.

As well, some will win performance videos, a web hosting package from Pod Creative and private management and mentor sessions as prizes. There are free optional workshops for all contestants who make it to the semis and finals.

The Comox Valley’s own Amelia Mann is a part of the Dare To Shine Team. Mann was in Valley Idol, also VIMBC (The Vancouver Island Music Business Conference ) and The Great Canadian Song Race (all hosted in the Comox Valley 2007-2014) and continued her music career by attending Nimbus.

“Amelia has had the opportunity to work with many amazing mentors, producers, and artists, and is excited to be a part of the team encouraging the next talent waiting to be found,” McGregor says.

Registration closes March 25 at www.susiemcgregor.com