Strathcona Symphony Orchestra ‘Going for Baroque’

The Strathcona Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is “Going for Baroque,” and will feature some of the most popular composers of the period, including works by G. F. Handel, Vivaldi, and J. S. Bach.

Audiences love the timeless and universal sound of the genre, characterized by ornate melodies, complex harmonies, elaborate ornamentation, and elegant nuances written by European musical masters from the early 1600s to the mid-1700s.

In addition to performing at Courtenay’s St. George’s United Church in March, the orchestra is playing in Campbell River at the Trinity Presbyterian Church.

“The emotions and feelings conveyed in Baroque music are universal and can speak to people of all ages and cultures and continue to remain one of the most popular categories of classical composition,” said Helena Jung, the SSO’s Music Director.

“One of the pieces in the program, ‘Brandenburg Concerto No. 2’, is a beautifully crafted work of art that exhibits Bach’s masterful compositional skills,” said Ms. Jung. “He showcases the violin, flute, oboe, and trumpet in several solos throughout the piece, demonstrating his expressive range and versatility.”

Solo passages throughout the program will feature SSO section leads, showcasing their musical prowess and dexterity. The orchestra members are looking forward to sharing their passion for the musical style with concertgoers.

Members from the SSO brass section will start the show with a flourish, playing George Handel’s “Music for the Royal Fireworks” fanfare. The symphony will keep the momentum going until the grand finale of the “Brandenburg Concerto No. 2.”

The SSO’s Opera Night, held just before Christmas, was sold out and the orchestra hopes to continue offering exceptional performances to the Comox Valley and potentially other Vancouver Island locations.

Tickets for Going for Baroque can be purchased online at https://strathcona-symphony-orchestra.tickit.ca/, or at the door, if available. Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 years and under.

Concerts are on March 11, at 7 p.m., St. George’s United Church, 505 6th Street, Courtenay, and March 12, at 3 p.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, 145 Simms Road, Campbell River.

For more information about the Strathcona Symphony Orchestra, please visit the website, www.strathconasymphony.ca.

