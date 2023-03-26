Strathcona Wilderness Institute hosting ‘Best of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival’

VIMFF - Best of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival is coming to the Stan Hagen Theatre March 31. (Photo by Casey Dubois)

Strathcona Wilderness Institute (SWI) is hosting the Best of the 2023 Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival.

A selection of some of the best films VIMFF has to offer, including climbing, mountain biking, skiing and much more, will start at 7 p.m. on March 31 at the Stan Hagen Theatre in Courtenay.

The film festival will help raise funds for SWI to operate two information centres in Strathcona Provincial Park: Buttle Hut (at Buttle Lake), and Strathcona Park Wilderness Centre (at Paradise Meadows near Raven Lodge).

These centres inform visitors about trails and natural history, lead interpretive walks, and provide educational signs and interpretive maps. SWI also offers a TrailRider Program for those with mobility restrictions.

The information centres are staffed by volunteers and university summer students through Canada Summer Jobs grants. SWI is at the forefront of research and data collection in Strathcona Provincial Park. This includes floral and faunal inventories in the SWI Data Collection Project on iNaturalist, Adventure Science reports of wildlife sightings, support for current research projects (Canada jay, Vancouver Island marmots, lichens, bryophytes…) and much more.

Among the films featured will be North Shore Betty (Vancouver mountain biking), A New Dawn (climbing Yosemite Wall), Baffin Island Vacation (adventure) and New Way Up (paragliding/climbing).

Everyone who attends will be entered to win awesome draw prizes provided by local businesses. There’s still time if your business would like to participate. Tickets can be purchased online through strathconapark.org or at the event (cash only at the door) $25 for adults and $15 for youth (16 & under).

For further information contact coordinator.swi@gmail.com

