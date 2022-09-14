Amber Queen by Madeleine Wood, one of the artists participating in the Green Banner Art Studio tour. Wood's studio is in Fanny Bay. Photo supplied

Studio tour includes artists and artisans from Bowser to Campbell River

Artists and artisans from Bowser to Campbell River are opening their studios to the public on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Look for the distinctive green banners in front of studios that indicate the studios are open to the public. Going forward, the displayed green banner is your invitation to visit the studio any day of the year.

Check out https://www.facebook.com/groups/greenbannerstudios to see maps and addresses of participating studios then plan your own tour or watch for studio signs and flags that indicate that studios are open. Hop on your bike or car and plan to meet local artists, view their art and see where they create their work – and possibly take home a wonderful piece of art, glass, jewelry or ceramics to treasure.

In addition, Artful: The Gallery will be hosting an exhibition of artwork by some of the participating studio tour artists. The exhibition runs from Sept. 14-24 with a studio tour launch party reception on Friday, Sept. 16 from 7-9 p.m. The public is welcome to the reception to meet the artists and enjoy the exhibition.

