Sweet Alibi playing at the Fanny Bay Community Hall

Following the release of their electrifying new album, Make A Scene, award-winning roots-pop outfit, Sweet Alibi, are hitting the road, bringing their songs to life on stages across Canada, and Fanny Bay is one of only two Island stops on the tour.

The Winnipeg band, which won the 2014 Western Canadian Music Award for Roots Recording of the Year, will be playing at the Fanny Bay Community Hall on April 30, and at Hermann’s Jazz Club in Victoria, May 1.

The band, fronted by vocalists Jess Ray Ayre, Amber Nielsen and Michelle Anderson (accompanied by bassist Alasdair Dunlop and drummer Brodie Parachoniak) produces a soulful roots-pop sound, elevated by the female trio’s luminous vocal harmonies.

Live in concert is the perfect way to experience the songs from Make A Scene, as the album’s themes delve heavily into life on the road.

Sweet Alibi, have shared their folk roots-pop infused music with listeners across North America and Europe since 2009. Their music has garnered national accolades and awards, has been featured on MTV U.S., CMT, and has received major radio play on college/community and satellite radio, with several songs reaching the top 20 of CBC Music’s national charts.

