Sweet SantaFe to play for jazz club in Comox

Sweet SantaFe, the duo of Christine Baxter and Michel Rivero, play the Little Red Church for the Georgia Straight Jazz Society on Thursday, Feb. 9. Photo by Janice Hayward

There are many new strains of music emanating from the Little Red Church in Comox these days.

After the past three weeks in which Georgia Straight Jazz Society has presented big band music, a Juno Award-winning quartet and a wonderful Ella Fitzgerald-style songstress, it’s time this Thursday (Feb. 9) to change the beat entirely as we bring exciting Cuban music back to our concert series, for the first time in more than three years.

Sweet SantaFe, a duo featuring Michel Rivero from Havana, Cuba, and Christine Baxter from Alberta, will be on stage at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

“Sweet SantaFe combines rich warm vocal harmonies, Caribbean rhythms, and Canadian folk-style songwriting, to transport audiences to a sunny beach with a gentle breeze drifting off the azure ocean,” said Baxter. “We spread our infectiously upbeat vibe in both Spanish and English, offering a live music show that brings joy to each of our audiences.

“And, to make it even more special, we will be joined on Feb. 9 by Cynthia Rodrigues on piano, Hector Ramos on conga and a surprise guest on trumpet.”

So, if a Caribbean cruise is not in your cards this winter, Feb. 9 is your opportunity to enjoy a warm experience in a safe, social and friendly atmosphere with other jazz music lovers.

Oh yes, we chat – but not while the music’s playing. One of the delights for our performers is discovering that people attend the concerts in order to listen to, and appreciate the jazz. That’s our goal: keeping live jazz alive in the Comox Valley.

Admission is $15 for members, and $20 for non-members. 2023 memberships ($20) will also be sold at the door.

Since we don’t serve beverages or food, you’re welcome to bring your own drinks and snacks.

Please join us in the delight of live music. We look forward to welcoming you.

Visit georgiastraightjazz.com to see the wonderful remaining season between now and the end of May.

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society

