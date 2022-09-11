Sympatico takes the sage for Georgia Straight Jazz Society concert

Don MacKay and his five-string bass will be at the Flying Canoe on Sept. 15 as Sympatico takes the stage for the Georgia Straight Jass Society. Photo supplied

The Georgia Straight Jazz Society is excited to present one of the Valley’s most popular bands, when Sympatico takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Flying Canoe.

Sympatico is led by Don MacKay on five-string bass and Michael Eddy on keyboards. The band features Rachel Cooper on saxophones, clarinet and EWI; Jay Havelaar on trumpet, and Tom Tinsley on drums.

These well-known and experienced Vancouver Island musicians play an exciting program of challenging music sure to please your audio palate.

Thursday’s performance will begin with a set of Chick Corea’s more accessible music, followed by a set featuring a potpourri of songs guaranteed to fulfil any need you might have to hear something a bit different. These will include works by McCoy Tyner, Wayne Shorter and Nat Adderly, amongst others.

On piano/synthesizer, Eddy maintains a solid, sensitive approach to accompaniment while also performing some fiery solos. His incredible talent and compassionate approach to tackling challenging music make him an absolute pleasure to listen to.

Cooper and Havelaar play so well together that at times you would think you were listening to one instrument, not two. With five instruments between them as well as assorted percussion they give Sympatico, symbiotic synergy.

On his five-string bass, MacKay brings a solidity to the harmonic and rhythmic aspects of the band while locking in melodically when needed. His arrangements have been used extensively for this program.

Tinsley brings to the band a wealth of musical expertise, and plays drums with the energy and taste needed to perform Sympatico’s music.

Sympatico is an energetic infusion of talent, conceived to be unique and enjoyed by all!

Admission is $15 for members, and $20 for non-members. Payment by cash or credit card.

Visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com to see the full calendar of Thursday night concerts over the next nine months.

CourtenayJazz