STORRY will perform at the Sid Williams Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 25 - part of the Blue Circle Series. Photo supplied

Tanika Charles and STORRY team up for night of R&B in Courtenay

The Sid Williams Theatre Society presents a Blue Circle Series performance from two powerful Canadian singers and acclaimed songwriters.

Tanika Charles and STORRY will perform at the Sid Williams Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

“The Sid Williams Theatre Society programming committee strives to present Blue Circle Series artists that not only represent a diversity of genres, but also diversity of the human experience,” said general manager Deborah Renz. “As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we aim to provide a space for talented, unique voices and artists on the rise.”

Charles released her third album Papillon de Nuit: The Night Butterfly, in 2022, marrying classic soul influences with modern sensibilities. The critically acclaimed album earned Charles her third Polaris Music Prize long-list nomination.

The album is anchored in growth and maturity, with the inspiration coming from an unlikely source: a creature that soars after the sun sets. Most of the album’s lyrics speak to the blossoming, failing and endurance of love.

The album was recorded during COVID-19 lockdowns and released internationally through Record Kicks, and in Canada through Charles’s own label, Unique Applause.

Her first two albums, Soul Run and The Gumption, were long-listed for the Polaris Music Prize and nominated for the Juno Awards’ R&B/Soul Recording of the Year in 2018 and 2020.

Since her debut in early 2016, Charles has gone from local favourite to international success, travelling all over the world to perform her strong, soulful music which revels in honesty and attitude.

STORRY uses music as an outlet for emotional recovery. In her debut album CH III: The Come Up, she conveys her experiences as a sex worker and survivor of abuse. Her music is about resilience and hopes to give strength to everyone who hears it.

Though rooted in R&B and soul, STORRY is at home in many genres, from opera to reggae. Her single Another Man was produced by reggae royalty Sly & Robbie and nominated for a 2020 Juno Award.

Born and raised in Toronto to Lebanese and Greek parents, STORRY says she’s been singing into a mic since singing her ABC’s. She is a sex-positive, queer, feminist, left-brained artist who is pushing culture forward. Her art is raw and honest — if it doesn’t touch you, it’ll hit you in the face.

For more information about Charles with special guest STORRY, or to purchase tickets, visit www.sidwilliamstheatre.com.

