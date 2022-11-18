The essence of grief questioned in musical performance in Courtenay

Brendan McLeod and The Fugitives return to the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay on Nov. 26 to perform Ridge, a powerful, in-person musical act that delves into the “battle that made Canada.” Photo supplied

The Sid Williams Theatre Society welcomes back Brendan McLeod and The Fugitives to perform Ridge, a powerful, in-person musical act that delves into the “battle that made Canada.”

Part of the Sid Williams Theatre Society’s Blue Circle Series, this inventive musical performance happens Saturday, Nov. 26.

“Brendan McLeod and The Fugitives were part of our 2014/2015 Blue Circle Series season, with a traditional folk music performance,” said Deborah Renz, general manager. “We are thrilled to have them return for such a thought-provoking and moving production.”

Ridge probes difficult but necessary questions about how and why we grieve. In this performance, Brendan McLeod examines misconceptions and varying perspectives around the Battle of Vimy Ridge, which resulted in over 10,000 Canadian casualties. Through direct storytelling, verbatim theatre, and live music, the piece also draws parallels to other formative events in our nation’s past.

The performance features musical interpretations of First World War soldier songs that were nominated for the 2022 Juno Awards’ Best Traditional Roots Album (Trench Songs). Brendan McLeod and The Fugitives have also been nominated for multiple Canadian Folk Music Awards, a Canadian Folk and Western Canadian Music Award and won Best Folk Album of 2019 from the German Music Critics Association.

“Some of our programming committee had the opportunity to watch a virtual performance of Ridge last year and were stunned by how powerful it was,” said Renz. “We are excited for a live audience to be captivated by the storytelling and the stirring soldier songs.”

Presenting a unique show like Ridge, the Sid Williams Theatre Society continues to provide diverse performances that enhance and enrich arts and culture in the community of the Comox Valley.

Brendan McLeod is a Canadian writer, theatre artist and musician. He has authored a novel, poetry collection, five theatre shows and is the founder of The Fugitives, a Canadian folk band formed in 2004 in Vancouver. Trench Songs is the group’s fifth record.

For more information about Ridge or to purchase tickets, visit www.sidwilliamstheatre.com.

