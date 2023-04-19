The Fretless to play a concert in Merville

The Fretless will be playing at the Friday, April 23, the Big Yellow Merville Hall on April 23. Photo supplied

On Sunday, April 23, the Big Yellow Merville Hall will host The Fretless, a Juno award-winning Canadian quartet, including Comox Valley fiddler Trent Freeman.

The Fretless is a quartet with a classical construct – two fiddles, a viola, and a cello – that has firmly taken its place as the innovators of a progressive form of “trad” (traditional music).

Starting with their debut album in 2012 and continuing with four additional albums, The Fretless have won a Juno Award, Western Canadian Music Awards and Canadian Folk Music Awards as well as additional Juno nominations.

The Fretless released their recent Juno-nominated vocal collaboration album, Open House, in the fall of 2021 and this show marks the very special performance of songs from this album featuring the incredible vocal talent of Madeleine Roger.

So, don’t fuss or fret as tickets are just $25/$10 (youth) at Long & McQuade, Courtenay; Blue Heron, Comox and at the door for the April 23 show.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30. FMI Craig 250-339-4249

Comox ValleyLive music