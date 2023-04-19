The Fretless will be playing at the Friday, April 23, the Big Yellow Merville Hall on April 23. Photo supplied

The Fretless will be playing at the Friday, April 23, the Big Yellow Merville Hall on April 23. Photo supplied

The Fretless to play a concert in Merville

On Sunday, April 23, the Big Yellow Merville Hall will host The Fretless, a Juno award-winning Canadian quartet, including Comox Valley fiddler Trent Freeman.

The Fretless is a quartet with a classical construct – two fiddles, a viola, and a cello – that has firmly taken its place as the innovators of a progressive form of “trad” (traditional music).

Starting with their debut album in 2012 and continuing with four additional albums, The Fretless have won a Juno Award, Western Canadian Music Awards and Canadian Folk Music Awards as well as additional Juno nominations.

The Fretless released their recent Juno-nominated vocal collaboration album, Open House, in the fall of 2021 and this show marks the very special performance of songs from this album featuring the incredible vocal talent of Madeleine Roger.

So, don’t fuss or fret as tickets are just $25/$10 (youth) at Long & McQuade, Courtenay; Blue Heron, Comox and at the door for the April 23 show.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30. FMI Craig 250-339-4249

Comox ValleyLive music

Previous story
U.S. TV and film writers authorize strike over pay, other issues

Just Posted

Gyrotonic and Gyrokinesis — employ spiraling, circular movements that offer cross-training for activities such as golf and tennis. Photo submitted
From Paris to L.A., Rebecca Halls brings Gyrokinesis to the Comox Valley

The Comox Valley chapter of Broombusters is preparing for this year’s clearing of Scotch broom. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Broombusters preparing for annual Scotch broom clearing

The Kyiv Roundabout, a painting by Nanaimo artist Gerda Hofman, is one of 10 visual art pieces selected for Vancouver Island Symphony’s Pictures at an Exhibition, featuring musical performances of compositions by by Modest Mussorgsky. (Image submitted/HA Photography photo)
Vancouver Island Symphony bringing project to Courtenay theatre and schools

A large crowd of workers and others gathered in 2017 in Simms Park to observe the Day of Mourning for fallen workers. (City of Courtenay photo)
Day of Mourning ceremony set to honour fallen workers

Pop-up banner image