The Gallery @ Weird Church in Cumberland holding contemporary art show

’Tempesta Filiale 3’ is one of the Elaine Prodor creations that will be at Cumberland’s Gallery @ Weird Church in October. ‘Cormorant’ is one of the Sean Reilly works that will be at the Gallery @ Weird Church show. ‘The Chief at Darrell Bay’ is a Sean Reilly creation.

An exciting exhibit of colourful, contemporary art will be featured at The Gallery @ Weird Church, opening on Oct. 1 from 2-5 p.m.

Comox Valley artists Sean Reilly and Elaine Prodor are teaming up to bring you a show of contemporary fine art. Their shared preference for saturated colour, hard-edged shapes, and gestural strokes engage the viewer in a visual dance.

Reilly is a painter and carver who grew up in an art-filled environment. From an early age, he explored art through various mediums including acrylics and wood carving. Reilly was a journeyman carpenter who transitioned into teaching industrial arts in secondary schools. During his post-secondary studies, Reilly took a number of fine arts courses. This enabled him to switch to teaching fine arts, which he did until his retirement. Sean and his wife Laura live in Comox and enjoy exploring the surrounding area.

Over the years, Reilly has participated in numerous art shows, competitions and displays. His works are fresh and vibrant, recognizable yet re-imagined in his pure and elegant graphic style.

For more information, visit seanreilly.ca

Elaine Prodor is an artist, designer, and educator. After studying visual communications at Grant MacEwan University and Alberta College of Art and Design (ACAD), Prodor worked as a graphic designer for 10 years before becoming an instructor at ACAD for the following 20 years. She was awarded a fellowship from the Society of Graphic Designers of Canada in 2001 and the lecturer emeritus from ACAD in 2011.

Prodor loves experimenting with graphics, composition, hue palettes and letter forms – combining, re-imagining or simplifying elements. Her work has evolved to uncover the beauty, boldness, movement and rhythm of pure abstract forms. These simple elements have the power to create timeless imagery that can be interpreted in a fresh way with every viewing.

Prodor has worked in mixed media/collage, which encompasses painting, printmaking, found images and mark making, all of which were influenced by her career as a graphic designer.

Her current work uses hard-edge, abstracted letter forms in unique colour palettes on wood panels.

Elaine Prodor lives in beautiful Black Creek with her musician husband John Hyde. To see her work, visit elaineprodor.com

All are welcome to this wonderful opening with music provided by John Hyde and Doug Anderson.

You can find The Gallery @ Weird Church at 2688 Penrith Ave., Cumberland. Viewing hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 4 – 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 2-5 p.m., whenever the Gallery sign is displayed.