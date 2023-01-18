The Nanaimo Musicians Association Big Band will play at the Little Red Church in Comox on Jan. 19. Photo supplied

The Nanaimo Musicians Association Big Band to perform in Comox

Georgia Straight Jazz Society has the privilege of presenting one of the finest big bands in B.C. on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. when the Nanaimo Musicians Association (NMA) Big Band takes the stage at the Little Red Church Community Centre, 2182 Comox Ave.

Thanks to COVID and our changes in venue, this will be the first big band performance we’ve been able to present in over three years.

NMA Big Band has been thrilling discerning jazz lovers since 1967, featuring some of the best soloists on the island.

Brian Stovell, NMA’s musical director, told me recently, “The pursuit of the craft of jazz is the main glue that binds us. But, of course, it’s our audiences – whether they are dancers or listeners – that push us to get our hands on new (and often challenging) charts. This concert will be no different: we’re excited to bring you the best of the old along with swinging modern charts; familiar vocal tunes and, in this concert, an original score from one of our own.

During its 56 years, the band has given emerging talents their first step up to the professional scene and awarded tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships.

“A few of the band’s celebrated alumni include Diana Krall, Phil Dwyer, and Ingrid and Christine Jensen,” said Stovell. “More recently, saxophonist Connor Stewart and trumpeter Jon Bauer left us to pursue careers in New Orleans and tour the world. Award-winning high school altoist, Kenton Willem – who was invited to play at the prestigious Monterey Jazz Festival – left us to study at the Berklee School of Music in Boston. We’re honoured to have Kenton back as our current pianist. Other returning artists are guitarist and composer/arranger, Jesse Marshall, and drummer Graham Villette, who both earned a master’s degree in music at the University of Toronto.

“As well, Tasha Adams, our new singer, will be joining us this Thursday. Her beautiful, powerful, and authentic voice will satiate all the emotional voids COVID left us with!”

This Thursday evening is your opportunity to celebrate Big Band music with everyone at the Georgia Straight Jazz Society.

Stovell promises it’ll be a swinging evening.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for members, $20 for non-members.

2023 memberships ($20) will be for sale at the front desk. We have an abundance of comfortable seating, and our layout for this exceptional concert will include a dance floor area.

For more information about the Georgia Straight Jazz Society, and its wonderful calendar of events each week, until May 25, visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com.

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society.

