Theatreworks’ latest production to be staged at Vanier Theatre in Courtenay

Kymme Patrick and TheatreWorks presents Missing on the Cariboo Trail, a thrilling mystery set in 1885. The production goes on stage at Vanier Theatre May 4, 5, and 6. TJ MacPherson photo.

TheatreWorks presents a fascinating historical thriller Missing on the Cariboo Trail May 4-6 at Vanier Theatre (located in GP Vanier High School on Headquarters Road).

This play, based on some fairly gruesome details, is set in an inn near 108 Mile House and playwright Kymme Patrick brings characters to life as the disturbing story unfolds.

Enigmatic Agnes McVee (portrayed by Patrick), along with her husband James (Robb Mowbray) and brother-in-law Thomas (Wes Buckle) run a roadhouse frequented by prospectors on their way to the goldfields of the Cariboo. At the onset of the play, young Maggie (played by Emily Macham) meets Charles (Brandon Myrbo) while they both wait for a stagecoach to head into the wilderness. We learn of their personal stories and reasons for leaving civilization behind in 1885. Patrick has written some convincing twists and turns into the mystery Missing on the Cariboo Trail. Celine Peters, as Dora, rounds out the cast, and with period costumes by Molly Hillier, theatre audiences are in for a dramatic treat.

The atmosphere is thick and eerie. As author and main character, Patrick has woven a tale of questionable characters embroiled in perhaps gruesome objectives. Chilling details slowly emerge. The uncomfortable dynamics of the McVees’ relationship with Thomas only add to the manipulative ongoings.

“Staging this play requires sensitive and courageous actors,” said director Ross Stephanson – and he has definitely cast this well.

Patrick is well known for her historical plays, having written the highly acclaimed plays Asylum and Threads of Change for previous productions.

“I enjoy doing research on significant social events and have written plays that portray strong women fighting social injustice,” said the TheatreWorks artistic director. “Missing on the Cariboo Trail is based on a B.C. legend but certainly a playwriting shift for me!”

After the show plays at Vanier, Missing on the Cariboo Trail is TheatreWorks’ entry into the North Island Drama Festival, this year hosted by Campbell River May 14-21.

With the experienced and talented actors describing their characters as ruthless, passionate, caustic, adventurous, greedy or abusive, this play will entertain audiences with its intrigue and mystery.

Tickets ($24) for May 4, 5, or 6 are available through Eventbrite.com or at the door.

Comox ValleyLive theatre