Time Well Wasted plays at summer concert series in Courtenay

Come get your groove on to Time Well Wasted which plays Sunday, July 24 at 7 p.m. at Simms Park — part of the free summer concert series hosted by the City of Courtenay.

Time Well Wasted is a 13-piece dance band playing the greatest hits of your well wasted youth. Dance the night away to the rockin’ classics of the Doobie Brothers, the Eagles and Chicago. Enjoy soul music like Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and James Brown. Then get down…get funky to Kool & the Gang, Tower of Power, Michael Jackson, Earth Wind & Fire, Donna Summer, and many more great hits.

Fronted by dynamic singers Charity Munro and Lindsay Klassen, and backed by a six-piece horn section, hot guitar and keyboards, Time Well Wasted delivers a dynamic sound that will rock your socks off.

Simms Millennium Park is located by the 5th Street Bridge, across from Lewis Park. Please bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

Other featured Simms Park performances on Sundays at 7 p.m. include Dennis Bouwman on Aug. 7, and the last concert of the season is My Son the Hurricane with a Food Bank Drive on Aug. 14.

For concert information, call the Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or get updated information at www.courtenay.ca/simms

The Simms Summer Concert Series season is presented by the City of Courtenay and is sponsored by the Comox Valley Record and the Jet 98.9 FM.

Comox ValleyMusic