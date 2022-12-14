Tinkler Dance Studio presents a Christmas production at the Sid Williams Theatre

Rose O’Brennan as the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Laurie Tinkler School of Dance production: “A Celtic Christmas and Nutcracker Favourites”at the Sid Williams Theatre, Saturday Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

The Laurie Tinkler School of Dance presents A Celtic Christmas and Nutcracker Favourites at the Sid Williams Theatre, Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the Sid Box office. Call (250) 338-2430.

Enjoy Celtic performances including special guest fiddle player Ella Oldaker and then be entertained by Tinkler dancers showcasing all the favourite dances from The Nutcracker. You will see the Mouse King battle the Nutcracker Prince as well as dancing angels and snowflakes. Candy Canes and Gumdrops will also be performing. A tradition that is sure to put you in the spirit of the holidays.

