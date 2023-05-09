Tom Tinsley to send out good vibes at Little Red Church in Comox

Tom Tinsley will be playing the vibraphone at the Thursday’s jazz concert at the Little Red Church in Comox. Photo supplied

Malcolm Holt

Special to the Record

Thursday Night jazz at The Little Red Church this week, May 11, presents one of today’s rarer keyboard instruments: the vibraphone, when Tom Tinsley presents a concert on the four-mallet vibraphone and other percussion.

Vibraphone Zone also features bassist Grahame Edwards, who has always been fascinated by music sounds, leading to musical studies on multiple instruments. Now he holds down the bass chair for several local small groups in which he enjoys the occasional foray into the realm of improvisation.

Singer Dale Graham found her musical home when she shifted from Celtic/folk to jazz singing 20 years ago. She appears regularly in the Comox Valley with Indigo Jazz and West Coast Jazz. Graham enthused about this rare opportunity to guest with the vibraphone-based trio.

“I think there is a sweet meeting place for the instrument’s rich tremolo and the vibration of a human voice,” she said.

Rick Husband on guitar is well known in this area for his work melding jazz, country and pop styles in Indigo Jazz and the Jenn Forsland Group, and recently with West Coast Jazz.

Tinsley has performed with many different groups in the Comox Valley and Campbell River over the past 10 years and has been a successful professional percussionist for over half a century, performing with multiple groups in Vancouver prior to moving to the Island.

Doors open at 7 p.m.; downbeat is at 7:30.

Admission is $15 for members, non-members, $20. Annual memberships ($20) will be available at the door.

