Comedian Johnny Harris checks out The Evelyn May while touring through Ucluelet as part of his CBC Television program Still Standing. (Photo courtesy of the CBC)

Ucluelet to be featured on CBC series Still Standing

Comedian Jonny Harris toured through Ucluelet last month

Comedian Jonny Harris toured through Ucluelet last month as the town was selected for his popular CBC Television program Still Standing.

The long-running program showcases “awe-inspiring” communities throughout Canada and series producer Alex Lazarowich told Black Press Media that the crew’s Ucluelet experience was one of their best so far.

“Obviously the beauty of the Pacific coast can’t be beat. But to be fair to the rest of Canada, let’s just say that in over 85 episodes shot, Ucluelet is in the top 10,” Lazarowich wrote in an email to the Westerly News.

He added that the show’s story producer Andrea Lynett had approached Ucluelet roughly two years ago hoping to feature the community, but filming was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Casting Still Standing is a real balancing act. We have a certain criteria for each town that we visit. For example, the town has to be under a certain population, have come back from adversity or industry turnover and have something that really makes it stand out,” Lazarowich wrote. “The town of Ucluelet was chosen for a number of reasons: it has a unique logging and fishing history that not many Canadians know about, the area is stunning and of course the surfing.”

He added many of the crew had never visited the West Coast before and “were surprised by the stunning scenery, the wildlife, and the power of the Pacific ocean,” adding the weather provided a perfect backdrop.

“While we were in town, the weather was sunny, rainy, and stormy. Mother Nature put on a spectacular show for our cameras. It was the best way to experience this part of Canada,” he wrote.

Along with the picture perfect scenery, Lazarowich said local residents were both welcoming and accommodating.

“We like to say that Still Standing is a love letter to Canada and we felt the love from Ucluelet,” he wrote.

He added Ucluelet’s episode will air during Still Standing’s next season, sometime between late 2022 and early 2023.

“We hope that locals can see the care and heart that Jonny Harris put into crafting the story of their town,” he wrote.


