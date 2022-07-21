40 Knots Winery is hosting unplugged sessions that take place on the last Thursday of every month. Black Press file photo

Unplugged sessions coming to 40 Knots winery

Sessions allow artists to perform, try out new material and share the stories behind the songs

Calling all Comox Valley singers and songwriters — a new unplugged session at 40 Knots Winery is giving performers an opportunity to showcase their skills.

The sessions allow artists to perform, try out new material and share the stories behind the songs at the 40 Knots Unplugged Sessions.

Performers will have the opportunity to work with UK singer/songwriter and recording artist Rob Bowker. Participants will be considered for future performance opportunities, events and sessions.

These unplugged sessions are open to singles, duos and trios. Please include a photo for promotional purposes, a short bio and a video clip of a recent performance or a recording.

Submit your application online at rob@viaudio.ca. The deadline to submit an application is July 21. Successful applicants will be contacted directly.

40 Knots Unplugged sessions take place the last Thursday of every month from July to November 2022. Dates include July 28;Aug. 25; Sept. 29; Oct. 27 and Nov. 24.


Live music

