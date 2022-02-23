Valdy coming to Merville in March

Canadian musical icon, Valdy – regarded as one of this country’s most distinctive and successful minstrels – will perform at the Big Yellow Merville hall on Friday, March 11.

With two Juno awards, and seven Juno nominations, he has sold almost half a million copies of his 15 albums, and is remembered for “Play Me a Rock and Roll Song”, his bitter-sweet memory of finding himself, as a relaxed and amiable story-teller, facing a rambunctious audience at the Aldergrove Rock Festival circa 1968.

Valdy has taken his music to dozens of countries, from Europe to Australia and back again. He is a man with a thousand friends. From Newfoundland to Texas, he is a singer/songwriter who catches the small but telling moments that make up a life. He’s a master of country, folk, rock, and blues, with the hook that, whatever the sound, people know that Valdy is sincere.

The concert in Merville will kick off his spring tour so he will be keen to have a welcoming audience. Few performers are capable of achieving the kind of energy he generates on stage and he promises to deliver with a wallop. So come on down to the warm and cozy hall and settle in for an evening of delightful music delivered by a pro. Tickets are $25/$10 (youth) at Long & McQuade, Courtenay; Blue Heron, Comox; and Music Plant, Campbell River; and at the door. FMI Craig 250-339-4249.

http://www.valdy.com

