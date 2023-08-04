Nanaimo Theatre Group’s cast and crew of ‘The Half-Life of Marie Curie,’ as they appeared at Theatre B.C.’s Mainstage Festival in Surrey on July 14. (Submitted image)

Nanaimo Theatre Group’s cast and crew of ‘The Half-Life of Marie Curie,’ as they appeared at Theatre B.C.’s Mainstage Festival in Surrey on July 14. (Submitted image)

Vancouver Island Marie Curie play wins Theatre B.C.’s top honour

Nanaimo Theatre Group’s ‘The Half-Life of Marie Curie’ also got best director and best actor awards

A Nanaimo play has been recognized as one of the year’s best productions, as awarded during a community theatre festival this month.

During Theatre B.C.’s Mainstage Festival, held mid July, the Nanaimo Theatre Group brought home several awards for its presentation of The Half-Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson.

The group’s take on “a peek into the incredible life” of the renowned physicist and chemist was also staged during the festival at the Surrey Arts Centre on July 14.

Not only did the play win Mainstage’s Best Production, but Sheila Freemont-Male was awarded Best Director, Sophie Maher and Sherri McLean both took home individual Best Actor in a Female Role awards, and Edward Gueulette won Best Lighting Design.

The festival’s adjudicator, Kathryn Shaw, also presented the Certificate of Merit for Costume Design to Lorna McLellan.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie first ran at the Bailey Studio on Rosstown Road in April and May, and was remounted for three days in June following the production’s wins at the North Island Drama Festival in Campbell River where it also won Best Director and overall Best Production, among other honours.

The Nanaimo Theatre Group is currently working toward its new season set to open Oct. 15. More information on the group can be found at www.nanaimotheatregroup.ca.

READ MORE: Nanaimo Theatre Group’s new show offers glimpse into life of Marie Curie


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AwardsLive theatreTheatre

Previous story
Federation of BC Writers now accepting entries for annual literary contests
Next story
Buffy Sainte-Marie retires from live performances, cites health concerns

Just Posted

Melanie Knight and her two sons found a 1.8 Troy ounce silver piece July 28 at Goose Spit Park in Comox as part of Vancouver Island Treasure Hunting. Photo submitted
Silversmiths create Vancouver Island-wide treasure hunt

A painted bike lane is seen last month in Everett, Washington. The regional district in Comox Valley is planning upgrades, which could introduce similar lanes to Cumberland Road. (Olivia Vanni/The Herald)
Courtenay traffic should fall when new bike lane introduced: staff

A motorcycle is seen keeled over after a crash late this morning (Aug 3) in Courtenay. The motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries. (Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record)
’Serious injuries’ suspected after car and motorcycle collide in Courtenay

(BCLC file)
Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in the Comox Valley for Aug. 2 draw worth $1 million