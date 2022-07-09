Vancouver Island MusicFest is back onstage

The musicians were back, and so were the fans Friday night as the Vancouver Island MusicFest made its return to the CVEX grounds.
The three-day event faced a live layoff the last two years due to pandemic restrictions, though organizers found a way to provide an online celebration.
Friday’s opening night featured the likes of William Prince, Femi Kuti and Shakura S’Aida’s HER Majesty — A Woman’s Blues Spectacular.
There are daytime events on various stages through the weekend. Saturday night’s concert bowl lineup includes John Boutte, Ferron, Taj Mahal and the Blues Band, while Sunday’s main evening event is Family South. For more information, see www.islandmusicfest.com