Vancouver Island MusicFest is back onstage

Nigeria’s Femi Kuti and the Positive Force provided some Afrobeat at the Vancouver Island MusicFest Friday night. Photo by Mike ChouinardNigeria’s Femi Kuti and the Positive Force provided some Afrobeat at the Vancouver Island MusicFest Friday night. Photo by Mike Chouinard
MusicFest fans were happy to be back. Photo by Mike ChouinardMusicFest fans were happy to be back. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Singer William Prince brought his award-winning roots sound from Manitoba. Photo by Mike ChouinardSinger William Prince brought his award-winning roots sound from Manitoba. Photo by Mike Chouinard
A fan checks out a closer view of the stage. Photo by Mike ChouinardA fan checks out a closer view of the stage. Photo by Mike Chouinard
The backup singers provide some harmonies for Femi Kuti. Photo by Mike ChouinardThe backup singers provide some harmonies for Femi Kuti. Photo by Mike Chouinard

The musicians were back, and so were the fans Friday night as the Vancouver Island MusicFest made its return to the CVEX grounds.

The three-day event faced a live layoff the last two years due to pandemic restrictions, though organizers found a way to provide an online celebration.

Friday’s opening night featured the likes of William Prince, Femi Kuti and Shakura S’Aida’s HER Majesty — A Woman’s Blues Spectacular.

There are daytime events on various stages through the weekend. Saturday night’s concert bowl lineup includes John Boutte, Ferron, Taj Mahal and the Blues Band, while Sunday’s main evening event is Family South. For more information, see www.islandmusicfest.com

Vancouver Island MusicFest

12-year-old Comox Valley author publishes first novel

