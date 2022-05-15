Vancouver Island singer performs hit single at Juno awards

Lauren Spencer-Smith sings ‘Fingers Crossed’ as part of Canada’s biggest night of music

Lauren Spencer-Smith performs Fingers Crossed on Toronto’s Budweiser Stage during the Junos Awards broadcast May 15. (iPhoto/CARAS photo)

Canada’s biggest night of music featured a performance by a Nanaimo singer whose star continues to rise.

Lauren Spencer-Smith sang her platinum single Fingers Crossed during the event, broadcast Sunday, May 15, from Toronto’s outdoor Budweiser Stage.

She also presented the Arkells with the Group of the Year award.

Spencer-Smith, the former American Idol contestant who is getting ready to headline a series of shows internationally next month, was one of 11 performers at the Junos. Avril Lavigne and Arcade Fire were some of the other acts to take the stage.

Charlotte Cardin was the award show’s big winner, taking home four Juno awards including Album of the Year, Pop Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Artist of the Year.

As well, Shawn Mendes made a special appearance to receive the International Achievement Award and the Fan Choice Award, and Deborah Cox performed a medley of songs as she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Jessia won Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Haviah Mighty won Best Rap Album of the Year.

The Junos were hosted by actor Simu Liu.

“The hotly anticipated event featured exhilarating performances from the nation’s biggest movers in music along with appearances from some of Canada’s most recognizable personalities,” noted a press release.

For more information, visit www.junoawards.ca or www.cbcmusic.ca/junos.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith tops iTunes chart with new single



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AwardsMusic