Vancouver Island Symphony’s season concludes in Courtenay Electrifying Eroica

In what will be Vancouver Island Symphony artistic director and conductor Pierre Simard final performance with the symphony, VIS will perform Electrifying Eroica on June 25 at the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay.

The show was originally scheduled for Jan. 23 but was postponed.

Electrifying Eroica will feature the belated première of Playing in Silence by Vancouver-based composer Katerina Gimon with words by former Nanaimo poet laureate Tina Biello, as well as a performance of Symphony No. 3 (Eroica) by Beethoven, which was supposed to coincide with the composer’s 250th birthday.

“The Erioca symphony has a special meaning because it is about resilience. It is about going forward and breaking barriers and not letting barriers be in the way because it is many times considered the piece that made the switch between the classical era and the romantic era,” Simard said. “It’s just the perfect way to bring the orchestra back on stage.”

Show time is 2 p.m.

Tickets for the show are on sale now at vancouverislandsymphony.com

