Funkanometry’s Carlow Rush, left, and Jacksun Fryer dance at Rainfest 2022 in Duncan City Square in February. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Funkanometry’s Carlow Rush, left, and Jacksun Fryer dance at Rainfest 2022 in Duncan City Square in February. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Vancouver Island’s Funkanometry dances its way onto ‘America’s Got Talent’

World of Dance veterans move their way onto a new stage, will appear on ‘Talent’s’ season 17

Funkanometry, Vancouver Island’s dance duo of Carlow Rush (Cowichan) and Jacksun Fryer (Nanaimo) have their sights set on another big entertainment competition.

The duo appeared on seasons three and four of World of Dance but now have their sights set on the big stage once again: America’s Got Talent.

Rush and Fryer announced on Facebook that they auditioned for the show, which premiers its 17th season on May 31 on NBC. A subsequent post hints that they may have already made it through the first round.

“This is a crazy moment right now,” Fryer said on Facebook. “We’ve been keeping this a secret for a while. I can’t even reveal it, you tell them…”

“The news we’ve been waiting to tell you guys: we’re on American’s Got Talent,” said Rush.

Judged by Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel the show claims it’s about “Life, liberty, and the pursuit of talent!”

RELATED: Vancouver Island’s Funkanometry dancers put their best feet forward

cowichan valleyDance

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens holding annual Artist & Bloom Festival

Just Posted

Jan Smith (right) leads by doing with energy and enthusiasm, supporting other volunteers in our education work, restoration of native plants on the property and managing our growing organization. Here she is leading a group tour at the facility. The facility is closed to the public until further notice, due to the discovery of avian flu in the Comox Valley.
Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society Visitor Centre closes to protect against avian flu

The Mile of Flowers event along Cliffe and 17th in Courtenay is a great community-building events This year the plant-in will take place on May 31. Photo by Kim Stallknecht
Volunteers needed for Courtenay’s Mile of Flowers plant-in

Comox Valley RCMP. File photo
Early morning Courtenay crash sends cyclist to hospital

Comox Mayor Russ Arnot presents Pam Moughton with the Sovereign’s Medal, in recognition of her volunteer hours at the Comox Museum. Photo supplied
Comox Museum volunteer receives special award