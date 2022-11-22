World Community screening Dear Audrey in Courtenay

Dear Audrey (89 min.) is a new award-winning documentary about remarkable love that endures all the challenges that Alzheimer’s can present.

World Community’s film series continues with this extraordinary film on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Stan Hagen Theatre at North Island College in Courtenay.

Celebrated filmmaker Martin Duckworth’s signature in over 100 documentary films is beauty in the ordinary and the extraordinary. In Dear Audrey, this tradition is mirrored in the poetry and pain of a life well lived.

After Audrey’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, Martin’s commitment and grace in caring for her becomes his most important life work.

“My love for Audrey intensified during her illness,” said Duckworth.

Adding to those challenges is helping his 45-year-old daughter, Jacqueline, who has autism, maintain a relationship with her mother as Audrey’s health declines.

As film critic Richard Propes stated, “It’s the kind of story for which Duckworth himself is known, a sort of observational endeavour filled with matter-of-fact truths, and endearingly vivid and humane imagery. A poignant and beautiful film.”

Everyone is welcome. Admission is by donation. The film will also be available virtually from Dec. 2-4. Watch the film trailer and purchase online tickets via www.worldcommunity.ca

