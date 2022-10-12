Yellowpoint Christmas Spectacular returns to Courtenay

The Yellowpoint Christmas Spectacular is back!

Katy Mayert began this show back in 2007 at a small countryside venue just outside of Nanaimo. Two years later, she brought the show to her new home community in the Comox Valley. Now, 16 years later, she is thrilled to be bringing her 14th annual show back after a two-year COVID hiatus.

One of Mayert’s favourite childhood memories was watching Bing Crosby’s ‘White Christmas’ every year with her family.

“I grew up without a television, but at Christmas time, my parents would rent an old box TV and some VHS videos. “My favourite was ‘White Christmas’ and I watched it over and over,” said Mayert. “One of my favourite moments was when the back doors of the stage were opened, and we could see the snow falling on the ground.”

Mayert wanted to bring this memory to life and with the Yellowpoint Christmas Spectacular, she has been able to do that. The show is about joy, love, friendship, family and community.

“I build a community with my cast and crew first, and then we bring it to the stage for our audiences to enjoy.”

Through music, dance, dazzling costumes, touching stories and readings, lights and decorations, we are able to create a unique experience for families and friends to share together. Year after year, audiences come away saying that this show has ignited their holiday spirit.

Mayert has missed being in the theatre and sharing these moments with the audience these past two years.

“COVID-19 showed that our relationships and connections with the people around us are what we treasure most. The team can’t wait to be back on the stage reconnecting with you through live music and dance this holiday season!”

Tickets are selling fast. Visit www.yellowpointchristmasspectacular.ca to book yours today! The production runs from Dec. 5-7 at the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay. Follow @yellowpoint_xmas_spectacular on Instagram where you will meet the 2022 cast and crew, find ticket giveaways and receive regular updates about the show.

