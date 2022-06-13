VIDEO: Harrison residents band together to save ‘Cupcake,’ an orphaned baby seal

A Vancouver Aquarium staff member gently moves harbour seal pup ‘Cupcake’ (inset) from a log floe to the safety of a kennel for transport to Vancouver. Harrison residents worked together to rescue the pup, who was discovered floating on a log, crying beside its dead mother. (Photos/Brooke Kirkham and Deanna Boudreau)A Vancouver Aquarium staff member gently moves harbour seal pup ‘Cupcake’ (inset) from a log floe to the safety of a kennel for transport to Vancouver. Harrison residents worked together to rescue the pup, who was discovered floating on a log, crying beside its dead mother. (Photos/Brooke Kirkham and Deanna Boudreau)
Although thin, the rescued seal pup appeared to be alert and was vocalizing throughout the rescue. (Photo/Brooke Kirkham)Although thin, the rescued seal pup appeared to be alert and was vocalizing throughout the rescue. (Photo/Brooke Kirkham)
‘Cupcake’ the harbour seal pup hangs on to a log as rescuers worked to save it during the weekend at Harrison Lake. (Photo/Brooke Kirkham)‘Cupcake’ the harbour seal pup hangs on to a log as rescuers worked to save it during the weekend at Harrison Lake. (Photo/Brooke Kirkham)

A baby harbour seal named “Cupcake” is getting a whole new life.

Cupcake is now at Vancouver Aquarium after being rescued, stranded by their dead mother on a log floe near Moses Marina on Harrison Lake this past weekend. It’s unclear how long the pup had been on its own, but the mother had been dead for some time and the pup was looking very thin, according to local witnesses.

Locals quickly put a plan of action in place, calling in Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue, making sure a boat was available and ensuring no one got too close to the pup to scare it away.

The Observer has reached out to the Vancouver Aquarium for more information on Cupcake’s condition.

If you see a marine mammal in distress, stay back, keep other people and pets away and call the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre at 604-258-7325 (SEAL).

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsHarrison Lakeseals

Previous story
VIDEO: Four arrested after protesters block highway near Greater Victoria ferry terminal
Next story
VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues four people on route to Victoria in race to Alaska

Just Posted

KidStart needs male mentors! There are 30 kids on the waitlist in the Comox Valley. Call or text Tammie at 250-898-4842 if you can help out. Photo by Bluetree Photography.
Comox Valley KidStart is in need of male volunteers

The L’Arche Comox Valley I Belong! Centre will host an open house on June 15. Photo supplied
L’Arche Comox Valley I Belong! Centre hosting open house

Three youths broke into the Mex Liquor Store at 1 a.m. Saturday morning, and stole merchandise. Earlier in the evening, the same trio shoplifted a case of beer, then returned and stabbed a person who denied them re-entry into the store. Photo by Terry Farrell
Three youths arrested after stabbing incident at Courtenay liquor store

The Comox Valley Concert Band will be playing an outdoor concert at Marina Park on Father’s Day. Photo submitted
Comox Valley Concert Band holding outdoor Father’s Day concert