Canadian Tire – Work as a cashier

Be a customer experience leader with Canadian Tire

At the Comox Valley’s Canadian Tire, customer experience is everything, and cashiers are the last person a customer sees before leaving the store, so it’s vital to make a great impression.

After all, making the check-out process pleasant and efficient is a great way to keep their customers coming back.

“We like to hire for attitude and train for skills,” explains general manager Keith Pistell. “If you already have both, well, that’s even better!”

Being efficient and accurate are key skills of a cashier, but a great personality and a friendly demeanour are the building blocks of a great one.

Sound interesting?

Whether you’re looking for hours that work around your school schedule or an opportunity to grow your career with one of Canada’s leading companies, benefits include competitive wages with pay reviews, benefits, profit sharing, employee discounts and a safe, fun work environment.

Drop by the store at 2801 Cliffe Ave. in Courtenay. Call the store at 250-338-0101 or reach the Auto Centre at 250-338-6553. Click here to shop online!

