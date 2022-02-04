Choose your day and your way to save at Woofy’s!

Discounts? Of course Woofy’s has discounts!

If you’re over 60, you qualify for Seniors’ Discount Day, every Wednesday – 52 weeks a year, note Woofy’s TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola.

And hot off the presses from the Woofy’s TV newsroom: that seniors’ discount is now 15 per cent off in-store purchases!

Not 60 yet? Stop by every Sunday for Tax Savings Sunday – they’ll give you a discount to cover the taxes.

Beyond these two weekly promotions, you’ll also find bi-weekly sales for purchases made in-store OR online.

Stop by your Woofy’s by Paw Street Market to see what’s in store today!

While the Woofy’s by Paw Street Market team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s By Paw Street Market offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

