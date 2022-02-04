Woofy's-Ep.203-Savings

Choose your day and your way to save at Woofy’s!

Discounts? Of course Woofy’s has discounts!

If you’re over 60, you qualify for Seniors’ Discount Day, every Wednesday – 52 weeks a year, note Woofy’s TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola.

And hot off the presses from the Woofy’s TV newsroom: that seniors’ discount is now 15 per cent off in-store purchases!

Not 60 yet? Stop by every Sunday for Tax Savings Sunday – they’ll give you a discount to cover the taxes.

Beyond these two weekly promotions, you’ll also find bi-weekly sales for purchases made in-store OR online.

Stop by your Woofy’s by Paw Street Market to see what’s in store today!

While the Woofy’s by Paw Street Market team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s By Paw Street Market offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets

Comments are closed

Previous story
Do away with doggie breath!

Just Posted

With video: Island marmots get a check-up and find their shadow on Groundhog Day

Cumberland will find out soon if it has to start paying directly for police costs. File photo
Cumberland’s council ponders potential police costs for future

Comox Valley RCMP are seeking any witnesses to a Jan. 29 MVI involving a pedestrian on 17 Street and Fitzgerald Avenue.
Comox Valley RCMP seeking witnesses after car strikes a pedestrian

Demolition of the front of the old St. Joseph’s Hospital began Dec. 7. 2021. The site will become Providence Living’s new long-term care home in Comox - Providence Living Place, Together by the Sea - and will feature special design components to accommodate persons living with dementia. Black Press file photo
Providence on track to break ground for seniors facility in Comox in March 2022