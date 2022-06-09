Love cars? Join the team at Canada’s Garage!

Ep. 4

It takes a team of qualified people to be Canada’s Garage, and that’s something to be proud of!

“We have a wealth of knowledge and experience within our automotive team, but they’re not born with it,” notes Keith Pistell, general manager of the Comox Valley Canadian Tire. “Our team of technicians, apprentices, installers and advisors started out with a keen interest in automotive, a willingness to work hard and the drive to go the distance.

The team at the local store enjoys both rewarding work and the education and training to support a life-long career

“At Canadian Tire, we work on all makes and models of vehicles,” says Dwayne, the senior technician at Canadian Tire in Courtenay. “As a Red Seal technician, it’s my job to share my experience and knowledge with the apprentices coming through the program today. This leads to a better service experience for our customers, and that’s why we’re here.”

Canadian Tire has partnered with BCIT and the Industry Training Authority to build a custom training curriculum – including all current apprentice training, plus additional content to help future technicians build a broader depth of knowledge and experience, Keith notes.

If a rewarding career in the automotive industry appeals to you, apply today at your Comox Valley Canadian Tire – Canada’s Garage!

To learn more, visit the store at 2801 Cliffe Ave. in Courtenay, or call the store at 250-338-0101. Time to book your vehicle servicing? You can reach the Auto Centre at 250-338-6553. Click here to shop online!

