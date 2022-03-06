Woofy's Ep. 209

New puppy or kitten? Here are the essentials

Welcoming a friendly, furry, four-legged new family member?

Your Woofy’s TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola share the essentials you’ll need before bringing them home!

First up are bowls and a high-quality puppy or kitten food – after all, starting them off with the right nutrition is important. You can even try a slow feeder to make mealtime more fun.

And don’t forget the treats, teething tools to keep your slippers safe, and stimulating toys, plus a cosy bed, and of course, kitty litter, pan and a scoop. Your kitten will need a breakaway collar or harness, and for the puppy, a clip collar or training collar. There are even personalized pet tags to get engraved while you shop.

Woofy’s also is proud to take part in the Astro Adoption program, created to serve adoptive pet parents who shop at local, independent pet retailers. Sign up for an Astro loyalty account today and start getting free food, free treats and more!

While the Woofy’s by Paw Street Market team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s By Paw Street Market offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

