Woofy's Ep.208-HonestKitchen

This feline favourite is the cat’s meow!

Not only are these Honest Kitchen Cat Clusters foods irresistibly delicious to cats, but their feline families love it too – after all, they’re the first, 100-per-cent, human-grade cat foods.

Honest Kitchen teamed up with a veterinary nutritionist to create these bite-sized clusters made with thoughtfully sourced proteins, whole foods and probiotics that help support digestion, note your Woofy’s TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola

Need more reasons to give it a try? It’s made in the company’s human-grade kitchen facility, with the highest safety and quality standards, lots of love and no compromises.

Now, that’s the cat’s meow!

While the Woofy’s by Paw Street Market team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s By Paw Street Market offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

