Lorna ‘La’ Brick

Forever in our hearts ~
1947-2016
Though the years keep passing, our memories of you remain strong. We hear your laughter on the wind and see your smile in the sunshine.
These precious memories keep you with us, and loved, until we meet again. Obituary

Just Posted

Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard addresses the crowd at the official grand opening of the Aspen Grove Children’t Centre Opening as a young audience member sneaks a peek of the new space. Photo by Erin Haluschak
New Comox daycare offers spaces for parents

HMCS Brandon sits just outside the area of Juneau, Alaska as the ship supports divers from Fleet Diving Unit Pacific while they conduct mine countermeasure missions on the ocean floor during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 on March 8, 2022. Photo credit: Master Sailor Dan Bard, Canadian Forces Combat Camera, Canadian Armed Forces photo.
PHOTOS: HMCS Brandon in Comox for Royal Canadian Navy recruiting event

The Oyster River Fire Department responded to a rollover on Macauley Road on July 17. Photo supplied.
Another serious accident on Macauley Road in Black Creek has residents demanding action

Violinist Kai Gleusteen and pianist Catherine Ordronneau are in the Comox Valley for the Kaimerata Chamber Music Festival. Photo supplied
Kaimerata Festival returns to the Comox Valley with the music of Tchaikovsky

Pop-up banner image ×