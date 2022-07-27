Western style fashion photographed by Darren Hull

Wild Flower

Fashions with a western flair

  • Jul. 27, 2022 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

Photography: Darren Hull Styling: Sarah D’Arcey Creative Direction: Lia Crowe

Head west this season along the covered-wagon trail as fashion gives a nod to “Little House on the Prairie,” with puffed sleeves and full skirts. Hop on the stagecoach as we head back in time to The Hatching Post’s old-time saloon on Kelowna’s wild west side.

Ulla Johnson Nerida Embroidered Ruffle Cotton Dress, $774, and Sea Vienne Long Sleeve Eyelet Lace Cotton Blouse, $384, both from Nordstrom Canada; Ariat Women’s Heritage Lacer Boots, $209; vintage gloves and hat, stylist’s own.

Sea Ida Flora Cotton Dress, $585, from Nordstrom Canada; Ariat Round Toe Western Boots, $335.

Costarellos White Maxi Dress, $789, from Turnabout Luxury Resale.

Brixton Joanna Felted Wool Fedora, $80, Simone Rocha Long Sleeve Cotton Shirtdress, $2,410, and Simone Rocha Broderie Anglaise Cotton Shorts, $1,295, all from Nordstrom Canada; Ariat Women’s Heritage Lacer Boots, $209.

Brixton Joanna Felted Wool Fedora, $80, and MUGLER Cutout Gabardine Trench Coat, $3270, both from Nordstrom Canada; Costarellos White Maxi Dress, $789, from Turnabout Luxury Resale.

Simone Rocha Floral Tiered Egg Dress, $2,885, from Nordstrom Canada; Ariat Women’s Heritage Lacer Boots, $209.

Makeup: Jenny McKinney.

Model: Nadia de Vos, represented by Déjà Vu Model Management.

Photographed on location at The Hatching Post Saloon and Smokery.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

