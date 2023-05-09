10 days of festivities in Cumberland for the 135th anniversary of Victoria Day

The celebrations will start with a cinch tournament on May 13 and conclude with a full day of family activities on Victoria Day, May 22

Cumberland is preparing to mark the 135th anniversary of its longstanding Victoria Day celebration.

Organized by the Cumberland Events Society, this team of 19 volunteers organized a multitude of activities, that will span over the course of 10 days, to commemorate Cumberland’s history.

“We want to bring the community together to honour this century-old tradition,” said organizer Leslie Baird. “This year’s theme is ‘Coal to Cool.’ We want to celebrate Cumberland’s coal mining legacy.”

The festivities will kick off with a ‘cinch’ card game tournament on May 13 and will be followed by countless other activities leading up to the yearly parade held on May 22.

Among the most notable events are a fashion show (May 17), the soap box derby (May 20), market day to promote local art and products (May 20), and numerous other family-friendly activities.

Attendance at most events is free, except for a few activities that cost between $5 and $15.

“All the money that will be collected during the days of celebration will be reinvested in next year’s festivities,” said Baird.

The Cumberland Community School Society also announced the return of the Thunderballs lottery, after a three-year hiatus. On May 22, just before the parade, 4,000 golf balls will race down Dunsmuir Ave. to win one of the 19 prizes.

The ticket price for one ball starts at $10 (five for $40) and the entirety of the profit collected during this race will go toward funding various programs managed by the society. Tickets are available at Moon’s Records, Seeds Natural Food Market, and Alley Cuts.

Cumberland Mayor Vickey Brown is waiting for this celebration with anticipation and welcomes residents and outsiders alike to participate in the 10 days of events.

“We use this long weekend to welcome the beginning of summer and celebrate together,” said Brown. “This day means a lot to our community and I highly recommend everyone to come.”

Most of the events will occur in Cumberland’s Village Park and along Dunsmuir Avenue.

READ MORE: Comox Valley International Film Fest coming to the Sid Williams Theatre in May



olivier.laurin@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comox ValleyCumberlandEvents