Cumberland asks its residents how to protect their trees

Mayor Vicky Brown invites Cumberland residents to complete a survey and participate in online meetings

Cumberland Mayor Vickey Brown calls for residents’ input for the establishment of a new tree protection bylaw. (Black Press Media file photo)

In 2020, Cumberland adopted an Urban Forest Management Plan, which highlighted an important loss of tree canopy in the last decade.

To prevent further loss, the plan proposed the adoption of a bylaw to protect and manage the municipality’s trees and surrounding forests.

Tree protection bylaws can be fashioned according to the community’s preference, and can offer a wide variety of options to regulate the management of trees.

Among other things, it can demand tree-cutting permits and provide detailed procedures to protect trees according to their species and sizes.

Cumberland Mayor Vickey Brown emphasizes that the participation of residents is crucial to successfully establishing this kind of regulation.

“There are various options to better protect trees in Cumberland and retain our ‘Village in the Forest’ character,” says Brown. “It’s very important for council to hear what residents want to see happen. Please take some time to participate in this process.”

The village invites residents to participate in online meetings on May 17 or May 18 as well as complete an online survey available from May 15 to June 2.

For more information about meeting registration and to fill out the survey, visit cumberland.ca

