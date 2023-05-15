Record-breaking temperatures in the Comox Valley over the weekend

Environment Canada says this unseasonable heat will persist until the beginning of next week

With summer-like weather sweeping through the province, the Comox Valley experienced its highest temperatures ever recorded for May 13th and 14th.

On May 13, a temperature of 26.9 C was recorded at Comox Airport, timidly breaking the 2021 record of 26.6 C in 2018. On May 14, the mercury reached a staggering high of 31.9 C, shattering the 1949 record of 25.6 C.

Environment Canada forecast that daytime highs and nighttime lows across east Vancouver Island will be between 5 C to 15 C over the average seasonal temperature.

B.C. Wildfire Service explains in a tweet that an unseasonably strong ridge of high pressure built up over the province is responsible for this abnormally hot weather.

The hot spot in Canada on May 14 was Lytton, at 36 C, but that’s not to say everywhere in Canada was breaking heat temperatures. The coldest spot was Eureka at -19 C.

An unseasonably strong ridge of high pressure will build over B.C. beginning Friday and persist through the weekend. This will mean summer-like conditions with temperatures forecast to be several degrees above seasonal normals, likely breaking temperature records for mid-May. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) May 10, 2023

Despite this unusually warm mid-spring weather, the River Forecast Centre flood warning and advisories map indicates that flooding is currently not a risk in the region.

