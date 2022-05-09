Dustin Parker and the staff at Parker’s Appliances and More are dedicated to both appliances AND local charities, so both our homes and our community keep running smoothly.

3 ways this Comox Valley appliance store gives back

Our appliances are the heartbeat of our homes — you notice right away if your fridge, stove or washing machine stops working! The same can be said of the charities in our community. If local charities ever need to cut back their services due to funding or volunteer shortages, we feel their absence right away.

That’s why Dustin Parker and the staff at Parker’s Appliances and More are dedicated to both appliances AND local charities, so both our homes and our community keep running smoothly.

Earlier this spring, Parker’s Appliances was the title sponsor for the annual Valley Vonka and the Hot Chocolates Factory contest, which raises funds for Comox Valley charity You Are Not Alone through the sale of chocolate bars (and six golden tickets redeemable for incredible prizes). Parker’s is also a regular contributor to the Comox Valley Food Bank and the John Howard Society, along with many other local charities.

“The community has been very supportive since the day we opened our doors four years ago, so we try to give back as much as we can,” Dustin says.

Answering the questions you haven’t even thought to ask

The sales team at Parker’s Appliances are experts in the appliances and mattresses industry, most bringing decades of experience to help you find the perfect fit for your needs.

“We take pride in listening to our clients’ needs, and then asking questions they haven’t even thought about yet,” Dustin says. “There’s an incredible amount of variation and choice in appliances these days, and that can be overwhelming. But our staff can help you narrow it down, and find the right features, the right size and the right price for your needs.”

From cars to lumber, many industries have faced supply chain challenges over the past two years, and the appliance industry is no different. But Parker says they’ve developed strong relationships with their suppliers and always have a selection of stock on hand for emergency situations.

“If you’ve got your heart set on a specific feature or style you may need to wait for it to arrive, but if you come into the store with an urgent need, we can almost always set you up with a quality appliance.

Stop by Parker’s Appliances and More at 700 – 29th St., call 250-334-3171 or visit online at parkersappliancesandmore.com

