4 surprising ways modern appliances will simplify your life

It used to be that appliances only did one thing. Modern appliances are much more versatile, even if you don’t connect them to your smart phone. Every brand now offers unique and helpful features, so if it’s been a while since your last purchase, chatting with an expert can help you catch up.

Who knew? 4 fun appliance features you didn’t know existed

Laundry for pet-lovers: You love your furry friend, but you could do with a bit less of their pet hair. Save time battling with the lint brush and save money on machine repairs with the Maytag Pet Pro System! The washer’s built-in filter removes five times more pet hair, and it’s easy to clean. The dryer features an extra-large lint trap to capture more pet hair. How to load a dishwasher properly: Hotly debated over the holidays, every family has that one person who’s convinced they know the best technique. One of the most important things you can do to improve dishwasher performance is ensure that it’s not overcrowded. If your current machine wasn’t big enough to handle Thanksgiving dishes, maybe a third rack with a specialized wash zone would help! Reading the ultimate guide to dishwasher safe symbols may also improve performance! Mess-resistant handles: It’s a problem every baker has battled — after kneading bread or hand-shaping cookie dough, you reach for the oven door and smear flour and dough on the clean handle. KitchenAid ranges and ovens feature diamond-etched handles that are specially designed to keep extra ingredients on your hands, not on your handles! Declutter the counter: Did you know that many modern ovens and ranges now offer a built-in air-fry mode? Have you heard about all-in-one laundry machines that both wash AND dry? With the right modern appliance, you’ll be able to clear out some of those plug-in gadgets and reclaim much-needed counter space.

